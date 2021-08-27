Not real news roundup: Debunking myths about vaccines, explosions in Kabul and more

Sean Brooks introduced himself at the Talawanda School District meeting on Aug. 16 as a doctor who has a Ph.D. According to his website, it is in education rather than science. No evidence can be found to back up several of the claims Brooks makes in the clip, including his prophecy that people who have been vaccinated will die within months or years due to the shot.

Data from millions of people who have been vaccinated shows COVID-19 vaccines prevent deaths. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer for its vaccine on Monday after reviewing six months of safety data. The FDA had previously granted Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson emergency use authorization for their COVID-19 vaccines based on safety data that tracked more than 70,000 people through clinical trials up to two months after they received shots. "The safety data now exists for a full year and in some cases 18 months," said Dr. Matthew Woodruff, an immunologist at Emory University. "We have seen over and over again no indications that the immune responses to these vaccines are functionally different to immune responses from other vaccines."