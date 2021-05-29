'Nothing looks good' preparing for summer wildfire season. What to expect.

"One is getting people better prepared for the inevitability of fire in areas like the wildland-urban interface. That includes new construction," he said. "And the second is getting our ecosystems better prepared for climate change and fire impacts."

On the local level, individuals and communities need to create defensible spaces and evacuation plans, he said. On the government level, more resources need to go toward managing forests.

"I think we've got one to two decades," Stephens said. "If we don't do this in earnest, we're frankly just going to be watching the forest change right in front of our eyes from fire, climate change, drought, insects, things of that nature."

Part of the issue is that increasing wildfire resilience often requires trade-offs, said Erica Fleishman, professor at Oregon State University's College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences.

Cities or states could require defensible spaces around homes. Building codes could call for fire-resistant materials. That would drive up construction costs but also mean homes would be less likely to burn and need rebuilding, she said.

"The insurance industry and the building industry and communities and lawmakers are all going to need to have the will to create these changes," she said.