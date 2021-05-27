'Nothing looks good' preparing for summer wildfire season

“One is getting people better prepared for the inevitability of fire in areas like the wildland urban interface. That includes new construction,” he said. "And the second is getting our ecosystems better prepared for climate change and fire impacts.”

On the local level, individuals and communities need to create defensible spaces and evacuation plans, Stephens said. On the government level, a lot more resources need to go to managing the forests through prescribed burns and thinning.

“I think we’ve got one to two decades," he said. "If we don’t do this in earnest, we’re frankly just going to be watching the forest change right in front of our eyes from fire, climate change, drought, insects, things of that nature.”

Besides overgrown forests, the West faces a newer threat: cheatgrass.

Jessica Gardetto, spokeswoman for the National Interagency Fire Center, in Boise, Idaho, said trying to get rid of the invasive grass is like the endless toil of Sisyphus, the Greek mythological figure who was forced to roll a boulder up a hill, only for it to roll down as it neared the top, over and over again.

Cheatgrass grows prolifically after a wildfire and becomes incredibly flammable. After a fire is put out, the first thing to come back is cheatgrass.