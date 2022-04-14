NTSB: Main rotor blade struck tail boom on doomed helicopter

Two law enforcement officials say the person who tipped off police to the whereabouts of the man wanted in the Brooklyn subway shooting was the suspect himself. Frank R. James called the New York Police Department’s tip line Wednesday to say he was inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Manhattan and to tell authorities to come and get him, the law enforcement officials said. They weren’t authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity. Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said James was gone by the time officers got to the eatery, but they soon spotted him on a corner nearby. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon, a day after the rush-hour attack that left 10 people with gunshot wounds.