Number of children stopped at border likely hits record; 11 hours of questioning for Cuomo; Tokyo update

Today is Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

TOP STORIES

Children stopped at border likely hit record-high in July

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The number of children traveling alone who were picked up at the Mexican border by U.S. immigration authorities likely hit an all-time high in July, and the number of people who came in families likely reached its second-highest total on record, a U.S. official said Monday, citing preliminary government figures.

The sharp increases from June were striking because crossings usually slow during stifling — and sometimes fatal — summer heat.

U.S. authorities likely picked up more than 19,000 unaccompanied children in July, exceeding the previous high of 18,877 in March, according to David Shahoulian, assistant secretary for border and immigration policy at the Department of Homeland Security. The June total was 15,253.

***

11 hours of questioning for Cuomo in harassment inquiry