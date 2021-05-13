Number of damaging fires in Los Angeles homeless camps grows

Many fires are attributed to cooking, heating and smoking amid the flammable materials found in homeless street camps, makeshift shelters and RVs, the newspaper said. Others were intentionally set. Arson was blamed for a third of more than 15,600 fires related to homelessness in about the past three years, the Times reported. Some were set by outsiders, but police say most stemmed from disputes between homeless people.

Dumpsters and trash piles are set ablaze, and melted plastic city trash cans are not uncommon in some areas of Los Angeles.

In 2017, a wildfire sparked by a cooking fire in a ravine destroyed six homes and damaged a dozen others in the ritzy Bel-Air neighborhood. A fire started last August by a homeless person destroyed $1.5 million worth of merchandise in a warehouse owned by New Tech Display, co-owner Suzanna Naylor said.

Since 2017, fires linked to homelessness have caused $185 million in damage — 22% of all fire damage in the city — including $12 million in the first quarter of this year, according to preliminary results of a Fire Department study.