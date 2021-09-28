Nurse gets probation for role in teen's death at youth home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A former nurse charged in the death of a teenager who was restrained at a Michigan youth home has been placed on probation for 18 months.

Heather McLogan had no direct role in restraining Cornelius Fredericks at Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo, but she acknowledged that she didn't stop it, WWMT-TV reported.

“I feel horrible Cornelius died. This shouldn’t have happened,” McLogan said, crying at times in court Monday.

McLogan made a deal with prosecutors in July and pleaded no contest to third-degree child abuse. She had been charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such at sentencing.

McLogan, if needed, will testify against two co-defendants who have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse.