Nurse, officer dead after inmate attack at Iowa prison

Gov. Kim Reynolds said the state was grieving the deaths of “two public servants who were attacked while on duty at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.”

“My prayers and deepest condolences are with their families, friends, and colleagues as they begin to cope with this senseless tragedy,” she said. “We will exhaust every available resource to deliver justice to those who committed this act and bring a sense of closure and peace to the victims’ families.”

The prison houses about 945 inmates in both maximum- and medium-security wings and has around 320 staff members.

More than 1,000 inmates and staff at the prison have tested positive for coronavirus in the last year, including during a major outbreak that briefly made Jones County one of the nation's worst hot spots.

Six have died of complications from the virus, the most at any prison in Iowa, according to department data. But as of Tuesday, no inmates or staff at the prison were known to be positive.

AFSCME Council 61 President Danny Homan, whose union represents Iowa correctional employees, said the workers were the first killed by an inmate since he started at the union in 1988. He said he was still gathering information about what happened.

“Sad day,” he told The Associated Press. “From my perspective, that is a failure of the system. I don’t know how or why or any particulars. But somebody failed because those two employees are not getting to go home this evening.”

