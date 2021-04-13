Nurse who caught COVID at work dies 10 months after recovery because of organ damage

Ten months ago, Donita Wiley Madison seemed to make a tremendous recovery from COVID.
After 19 days on a ventilator and a month spent recovering, the Corinth woman returned to work.
She was given a hero’s welcome when she made it back because she caught the virus by nursing COVID-positive residents at the Glens Falls Center nursing home. She was struck in the first outbreak there, in April 2020. She was still there to nurse sick residents through a second outbreak in December.
But every day was a fight to breathe, and on March 24, her lungs could not go any further. She refused to go to the hospital Emergency Department, fearing another traumatic bout on a ventilator, and died in her sleep.
“COVID destroyed most of her lungs,” said her husband, Tom.
Wiley Madison may be the first local person to die from COVID-induced organ damage.
But many others have had to return to the hospital after their first discharge.
“We saw a surprising number of readmissions after recovery, more than we expected,” said Dr. Sean Bain of Glens Falls Hospital.
In Warren County, Health Services is aware of about a dozen people who have had long-term complications from coronavirus. That’s about 0.04% of the residents who had a confirmed case of coronavirus. If that held true nationwide, it would suggest 122,000 Americans are facing similar medical consequences from COVID.
That means the odds are in each patient’s favor. A healthy, younger person — Wiley Madison was only 59 — is statistically likely to be OK.
So her family is still struggling to understand how COVID could kill her after 10 months.
“I am numb. I’m not even sure this is real life. I’m just waiting to wake up and this all be a bad nightmare,” her daughter Jordan Madison said.
Tom Madison feels the same way.
On March 23, Wiley Madison stayed home from work because it was so hard to breathe.
“I was quite surprised, she worked every day with it,” her husband said. “She goes, ‘I’m struggling breathing.’ I said well, get in the car. She wouldn’t. In her eyes, she saw a ventilator.”
Dr. Muhammad Munawar of Glens Falls Hospital said many patients have that reaction after being on a ventilator for a long time. It’s a frightening experience, he said, and psychiatrists are expecting many people to seek help with the trauma they endured while recovering from COVID.
For Wiley Madison, there was no time for that. But Tom Madison didn’t realize it was the end.
“I said OK, get your oxygen on, lay on your side, and I talked to her, and she went to sleep, she seemed to be breathing comfortably,” he said. “I watched her breathing.”
But in the morning, she was dead. He did CPR desperately, but it was no use.
The family was left stunned.
“We thought it was over and it was just beginning,” Tom Madison said. “We made signs, we had everything going on. And she finally made it and I said ‘amen!’”
He’d rejoiced too soon.
Over the course of the last 10 months, it became clear COVID had left terrible scars.
“She was hurting so bad,” he said. “She’d come and do two dishes and then you’d look for her and she was curled up in bed. She worked and all, but it exhausted her.”
Her blood oxygen level — the percent of oxygen in her blood — was never higher than 82%. Normal blood oxygen saturation is 95% to 100%.
For awhile, they thought she would just get better slowly.
“We thought it was getting better, but then all of a sudden it took a turn for the worse,” he said.
But she did not want to give up on her patients. They couldn’t have visits from family because of the coronavirus lockdown intended to keep the virus out of the nursing homes. And many of them got very sick. COVID has a 20% to 30% fatality rate among nursing home residents. Nursing homes are chronically understaffed and she was needed. So she kept on going, saying she was where she wanted and needed to be.
“You wouldn’t believe it, how much she cared about her patients,” her husband said. “If one of them passed in the night, we’d get a call and she’d break down and cry.”
It was her second career. She was an accountant at the International Paper Co. in Corinth for 22 years, until the mill closed. Then she went to work as an aide at Saratoga Hospital. There, she entered an essay contest to win a full scholarship to nursing school. She won and worked nights at the hospital while going to school during the day. Then she went to work at nursing homes in the region. It was her calling.
“She loved being a nurse and cared for all her patients/residents,” Jordan Madison said.
Jordan Madison works at Glens Falls Hospital and rushed into action when her mom was admitted last April. She entered Wiley Madison into a drug trial, in case it worked, and kept in touch with every doctor and nurse involved in her mother’s care.
“I got her on the trial remdesivir and just prayed,” she said.
Her father said Jordan was instrumental in saving Wiley Madison’s life last year.
“Thank God she was there,” he said.
But that offers no comfort now.
On Facebook, Jordan Madison wrote an ode to her mother.
“Who will I call to ask how long to cook a turkey for, or how to play gin rummy because I forgot for the 25th time, or how to crochet because I randomly found my needles but have no idea how to start, or when I just need someone to vent to without the fear of judgment?” she wrote. “Mom, you were my hero.”
