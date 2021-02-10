Nursing home protections limit families who want to sue

“It’s obviously not fair,” said Gordon Grohmann Jr., who has a lawsuit pending against an assisted living facility in Prairie Valley, Kansas, where his father got infected with the coronavirus.

He said staff at the Brighton Gardens long-term care home failed to notice 88-year-old Gordon Grohmann Sr. had become sick until relatives heard him wheezing and gasping on the phone and learned he was too weak to walk. Within a couple of days, on April 29, Grohmann’s family insisted he be taken to a hospital, where he tested positive for COVID-19. He died May 1.

On May 11, the Kansas agency that oversees nursing homes reported Brighton Gardens put residents in “immediate jeopardy” when a nurse’s aide worked an entire shift in mid-April after reporting coughing and other virus symptoms as well as exposure to an infected person. Under CDC protocols, the worker should have been sent home. The worker tested positive for the coronavirus a few days later, and infections were confirmed in at least three residents in the period Grohmann got sick.

Grohmann had been on lockdown inside his two-room apartment since March, his son said, with no visitors except for staff bringing his medication and cleaning the room.

“They brought it to him, for crying out loud,” Grohmann said. “Nobody had access to him but them.”