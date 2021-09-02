Nursing home residents die after evacuation during Ida

“I would not have wanted my mother or grandmother to be in those type of conditions,” Independence Police Chief Frank Edwards told WVUE-TV.

Edwards said the warehouse was set up to receive 300 to 350 people, but the number quickly ballooned to more than 800.

The police chief confirmed that some residents were on air mattresses on the floor, that trash receptacles were too small and that there were some issues with the restrooms. He said generators at the warehouse also stopped working a couple of times, and that in general, "conditions became unacceptable.”

When a large team of state health inspectors showed up on Tuesday to investigate the warehouse, the nursing homes' owner demanded that they leave immediately, Neel said. She identified the owner as Bob Dean. Dean did not immediately respond Thursday to a telephone message the AP left at a number listed for him. All seven nursing homes owned by Dean have received poor ratings from the federal government, according to the Medicare.gov website.

The inspectors returned Wednesday and began relocating residents. In a news release, the health department said 12 needed to be hospitalized immediately.