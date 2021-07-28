NXIVM sex cult member who cooperated avoids prison time

Salzman testified about being held down in 2017 while another Raniere devotee used a cauterizing pen to etch his initials into an area near her pelvis, describing a bizarre initiation procedure.

“Master, please brand me. It would be an honor,” she recalled saying just before she was branded.

She testified that it was “the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced.”

She also testified that she organized other brandings, inviting women to her house, where they were required to strip naked and sit blindfolded in a circle as part of the ritual.

The first woman branded, she said, “was screaming and squealing.”

Last October, Garaufis sentenced Raniere to 120 years in prison for turning some adherents into sex slaves branded with his initials and sexually abusing a 15-year-old.

At Raniere's sentencing, 15 victims called for a lengthy prison term.