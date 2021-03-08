NY attorney general names team that will investigate Cuomo

“We continue to support our Attorney General, the first woman, and the first African American woman to be elected to this position, as she launches this investigation,” it said. “We request that she be allowed the appropriate time to complete her investigation rather than undermine her role and responsibility as the chief law enforcement officer of the state of New York.”

Assembly Democrats were caucusing Monday as legislators face increasing pressure to take a stance.

Cuomo, meanwhile, appeared with Black clergy members Monday at a vaccination site in New York City. The event was closed to reporters, but Cuomo said Sunday he has no intention of resigning and believes he can continue to govern.

Several women, including three former members of Cuomo's staff, have accused him of making inappropriate comments about their appearance, asking questions about their sex life and, in some cases, giving them uncomfortable hugs or unwanted kisses.

The governor has denied touching anyone inappropriately, and said some of the allegations are false. But he has acknowledged, and apologized for, engaging in “banter” in the office that some women interpreted as flirting. Cuomo has said he didn't realize at the time that his actions were harmful.