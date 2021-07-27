NY law has long let officials use campaign funds for defense

“You can’t pay a lawyer for a house closing. That’s a good example of what you can’t do,” said Jerry Goldfeder, a longtime New York election lawyer who worked in the state attorney general's office when Cuomo was attorney general. He declined to comment on the specifics of Cuomo’s spending.

Years ago, Cuomo used $400,000 in campaign funds for lawyers representing him in a federal investigation of his shutdown of a state anti-corruption commission. That inquiry was closed without anyone being charged.

On the federal level, the Federal Elections Commission allows candidates to pay legal expenses with campaign funds, but not in matters where the expense wouldn't exist if the person wasn't a candidate or officeholder.

Sometimes what counts as a prohibited personal use can be ambiguous.

“Frankly, I think in the case of Cuomo, clearly if it’s allegations of sexual harassment, it would seem to me that the New York law is a little too expansive,” former FEC Commissioner Ann Ravel said in an interview. “Because that is a purely personal act, despite the fact that he was able to engage in it because of his position.”