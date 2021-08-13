NY let childhood sex abuse victims sue; 9,000 went to court

“I had children with him and I had to make sure that that was OK with them and that they were OK with me coming forward with this,” she said.

Thousands of the cases filed in New York involve religious institutions, according to court data.

Experts caution it's too early to estimate liability for church-related entities in the state. Though Anderson, who calls New York the “main battleground,” expects it to be in the billions of dollars.

The Diocese of Rockville Centre on Long Island cited the “severe” financial burden from litigation when it became the largest diocese in the United States to declare bankruptcy last October. Half of New York’s eight Roman Catholic dioceses have filed for bankruptcy, starting with the Diocese of Rochester in 2019.

“Whatever financial pain the Church suffers as a result of this crisis pales in comparison to the life-altering suffering of survivors,” Dennis Poust, executive director of the New York State Catholic Conference, said in an email.