NY Times, Washington Post, NBC correct articles on Giuliani

The Post last Thursday had said that both Giuliani and the One America News Network had been told by the FBI they were targets of the Russians. In a note attached to the story on Saturday, the Post said that its report about OAN was incorrect. The newspaper said Giuliani had disputed the assertion that he had received the briefing, so both the OAN and Giuliani details had been removed from their story.

It was not immediately clear why the correction said the Post was wrong about OAN but that the Giuliani report had been “disputed.” The Post's Kris Coratti Kelly said in a statement Monday that “it is now believed” that Giuliani had not been briefed.

Giuliani, on Twitter, said that the Times and Post “must revealed their sources who lied and targeted an American citizen.”

Neither news organization on Monday commented on Giuliani's demand.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0