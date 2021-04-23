NY won't say what it told DOJ about nursing home outbreaks

In January, after a critical report by state Attorney General Letitia James, Cuomo’s office revealed that thousands more nursing home residents had died of COVID-19 than the state had previously reported.

Cuomo has since said it was a mistake to take so long to release the statistics, but he insisted the delay was not an attempt to obscure the death toll. The administration said it didn’t release a full tally sooner because it needed time to verify how many nursing home patients died after being transferred to hospitals.

The administration’s handling of the data is now the subject of an FBI investigation and an inquiry by the state Assembly, which is assessing whether there are grounds to impeach Cuomo.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn, which is overseeing part of the federal inquiry, declined to comment.

In its document requests, the Justice Department asked for the number of residents, staff and visitors who contracted COVID-19 or died of the virus and the number of people admitted to each nursing home after being treated for COVID-19 at a hospital.

In his response, Michigan’s Chief Legal Counsel Mark Totten told the Justice Department he was concerned about the fairness of the investigation, which was aimed at states with governors who are Democrats.