NYC begins requiring proof of vaccination at eateries, gyms

The mayor announced that about 100 vaccination sites will pop up at such places as gyms and the city would send out more than 600 canvassers to help in public outreach.

Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, said his group was fully behind the effort but acknowledged challenges.

“The City’s outreach needs to target education and training for establishments to implement these policies, as they pose operational and economic challenges for understaffed restaurants, bars, and nightclubs struggling to recover,” he said in a statement.

In return for the industry's cooperation, Rigie called on the city and other levels of government to replenish financial aid to restaurants still struggling to recover.

A stroll through some New York City eateries on the eve of the new rules showed some restaurant staff were unaware they would soon be required to ask patrons to show proof of vaccination or be turned away.

But others were fully aware and still wondering how they would comply.

Restauranteurs like Leon Ellis, the owner of Chocolate, a restaurant in the city's Harlem neighborhood, said the sacrifices need to made to keep the virus from wreaking more havoc on businesses like his.