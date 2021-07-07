NYC mayoral primary winner Eric Adams: 'I know how to lead'

NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Adams, the winner of the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City, vowed Wednesday to guide the city to a new era of safety and prosperity.

“New York is going to show America how to run cities,” Adams said on “CBS This Morning.” “Because I know how to run this city. I know how to lead."

Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, bested a large Democratic field in New York’s first major race to use ranked choice voting. Results from the latest tabulations showed him leading former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia by 8,426 votes, or a little more than 1 percentage point.

The Associated Press called the race for Adams based on mail-in ballot results in the June 22 primary that were added to the vote count Tuesday.

Adams will be the second Black mayor of the nation's largest city if he wins the general election in November.

Adams, 60, is a moderate Democrat who opposed the “defund the police” movement while acknowledging the reality of abuse such as he himself faced as a teenager when he was beaten by officers.