 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

NYC mayor's $300 fine for rat infestation is dismissed

  • 0
NYC Mayor Rats

A building, center, owned by New York Mayor Eric Adams, located at 936 Lafayette Avenue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York, is shown Wednesday Dec. 7, 2022. Adams is such an enemy of rats that he once called a press conference to demonstrate a contraption for drowning them in poison, finds himself contesting a $300 fine issued by his own administration over a rat infestation at the building he owns in Brooklyn.

 Bebeto Matthews - staff, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's mayor has beaten the rat rap.

Days after Mayor Eric Adams appeared remotely at a city administrative hearing to contest a $300 fine for a rat infestation at a townhouse he owns, the fine was dismissed.

Adams said Tuesday that he had spent thousands of dollars on rat mitigation efforts. The hearing officer was satisfied, and the fine was dismissed on Thursday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The officer ruled that the mayor had “placed rat traps around the property and helped educate and encourage his neighbors to take similar steps to combat infestation,” The New York Times reported.

People are also reading…

Adams' press secretary, Fabien Levy, said Friday that the hearing process worked as it was supposed to.

“Mayor Adams practices what he preaches," Levy said. “When he says rats are filthy animals that need to be exterminated, he means it, and that’s why he spent thousands of dollars doing just that at his residence in Brooklyn.”

News of the fine emerged a week after Adams posted a job listing for a rat czar to lead the campaign to eradicate the pests.

But Adams believes rat fighting must be a team effort. “He hopes all New Yorkers join him in the wholesale slaughter of rats across our city,” Levy said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change threatens food stocks for millions in Madagascar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News