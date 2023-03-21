On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The decision whether to indict former President Donald Trump over hush-money payments made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign lies in the hands of a Manhattan grand jury that has been meeting in secret to hear evidence for weeks. An indictment of Trump, who is seeking the White House again in 2024, would be an unprecedented moment in American history.

» Tens of thousands of workers in the Los Angeles Unified School District are walking off the job over stalled contract talks. They’re being joined Tuesday in solidarity by teachers for a planned three-day strike that’s shutting down the nation’s second-largest school system.

» Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is heading to Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

» Saudi Arabia has freed an American citizen it had imprisoned more than a year over his old tweets critical of the kingdom’s crown prince.

» Federal investigators say a Norfolk Southern train that derailed in Alabama earlier this month lacked required alignment control couplers and a company inspection didn't identify their absence.

» Amazon is planning to eliminate 9,000 more jobs.

» In sports, Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino is on the move, NBA and college basketball highlights and Japan advanced to the World Baseball Classic final against the United States.

From the original version of Hot off the Wire:

» A New York grand jury is hearing from final witnesses in the investigation into Donald Trump as law enforcement officials accelerate security preparations in advance of a possible indictment.

» Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are attacking a special grand jury and prosecutors who investigated him in Georgia.

» President Joe Biden has issued the first veto of his presidency in an early sign of shifting White House relations with the new Congress since Republicans took control in January.

» Fictional soccer coach Ted Lasso has used a White House visit to encourage people to make it a point to check in often with friends, family and co-workers to ask how they're doing and listen.

» Police says one student was fatally shot and another injured when a third student opened fire outside a Dallas-area high school.

» Parliament has adopted a divisive pension bill raising the retirement age in France from 62 to 64, after lawmakers in the lower chamber rejected two no-confidence votes against the government.

» A bill that would allow Idaho to execute condemned inmates by firing squad is headed to the governor’s desk after passing the Legislature with a veto-proof majority.

» Montreal’s mayor is vowing to better regulate Airbnb in her city as the search continues for six people missing through a building that included Airbnb units in a historic city section where they are banned.

» Humanity still has a chance, close to the last one, to prevent the worst of climate change’s future harms, a top United Nations panel of scientists said Monday.

» A host of comedic and entertainment royalty have gathered at Washington’s Kennedy Center as Adam Sandler received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

» A Florida jury has convicted three men of first-degree murder in the 2018 killing of star rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot during a robbery that netted $50,000.

» On this week's AP Religion Roundup, it will soon be time to render unto Caesar to visit Rome's pantheon, a Hong Kong ritual whacks away troubles, and a Zoroastrian holiday cause some to hit the streets as others hit their pocket books.