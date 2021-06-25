NYC Pride ban on uniformed police reflects a deeper tension

Thomas said those discussions also involved reaching out to the Gay Officers Action League. GOAL members have been marching in NYC Pride in uniform since 1996, often to cheers.

But there are also those members of the LGBTQ community who are not cheering, who have a much more contentious relationship with police, Thomas said.

“We realized that for many people in the community, that uniform is triggering, that creates a sense of being unsafe and unwelcome,” he said.

The organization's executive board had to “weigh the need for one group to wear a uniform for a couple of hours vs. the need for someone who's marginalized feeling safe and welcome,” he said.

They spoke to GOAL, and that organization announced the ban before Heritage did, putting out a release saying they were being kicked out of the parade, and that the decision made “in order to placate some of the activists in our community is shameful.”

Arboleda, vice-president at GOAL, acknowledged that some people did have negative interactions with officers, but felt that those were outweighed by people who had good experiences with law enforcement.

“We have to think and see the bigger picture for what it is,” she said. A small number of bad experiences “doesn’t cancel out millions of positive experiences.”

