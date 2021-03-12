NYC prosecutor leading Trump probe won't seek reelection

The Trump case will likely be an early test for the next D.A. And in the short term, legal observers say, Vance's announcement could hasten the departure of prosecutors who've been loyal to him and won't want to work for his successor.

The candidates have avoided speaking directly about the Trump matter, saying they didn't want to prejudge an ongoing investigation.

“What’s really important is that if there’s a case or if it’s just an investigation that’s pretty far along that it’d be left in the hands of somebody who knows what they’re doing, who’s competent, who’s experienced, who has judgment and who doesn’t think politically,” said Daniel R. Alonso, Vance’s former chief assistant district attorney who's now a partner at Buckley LLP.

Vance’s successor will be just the fourth elected district attorney in Manhattan in the last 80 years. Frank Hogan served for 31 years. Robert Morgenthau was in office for 34 years, until he was 90.

It’s one of the most high-profile prosecution jobs in the world, dramatized on TV’s “Law and Order” and “Blue Bloods.” The district attorney oversees a staff of 500 lawyers and has a budget of about $125 million.