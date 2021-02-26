NYC schools chancellor exits, citing virus' personal toll

Parents of a majority of students in the school system opted to have their kids attend only remote classes this year.

“My job will be to remove the barriers to direct resources where they are needed most and communicate clearly around our shared goals and commitments, at every school in every neighborhood in every single part of borough,” Porter said.

Carranza came to the school system in 2018 with a top priority of addressing racial injustice in the schools, which are highly segregated.

He shared that goal with Mayor Bill de Blasio, but the two sometimes disagreed on how to address the issue, debating whether to end gifted and talented programs said to disfavor Black and Hispanic students who compromise the majority of students in the district.

“Let me just say, when I came to New York City three years ago, it was because I believed that this mayor believes in equity and believes in tearing down systems that oppress anyone,” Carranza said,