NYC schools try compromise on Columbus Day, displeasing some

“I support an Indigenous peoples’ holiday, but I also support Columbus Day. You can have an Indigenous peoples’ day without intruding on Columbus Day," Cuomo said. “Why insult or diminish the Italian American contribution? Why? There’s no need and it’s unhealthy for the body politic.”

Cuomo, a Democrat, said Columbus Day will remain a state holiday. It is also a federal holiday.

The legacy of Columbus has drawn scrutiny in recent years, with cities and states around the country renaming the second Monday in October to honor the Indigenous populations that were decimated by violence and disease after Europeans arrived in the Americas.

Some states have created a holiday for Indigenous people on a separate date. Oklahoma did the opposite, recently moving its existing Native American Day so that it would fall on the same day as Columbus Day.

But Columbus has fans in New York, where tens of thousands of Italian Americans march through Manhattan in a show of ethnic pride every Columbus Day.