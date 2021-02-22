NYC to test no-police mental crisis response in Harlem

Mental health advocates have hailed the idea but expressed some reservations about how the city is structuring it.

“Trying to move away from the police being the first responders in a mental health crisis is a step in the right direction,” said Cal Hedigan, CEO of a mental health organization called Community Access. But she wishes the response teams would include people who have had mental illness and are trained to help others.

Otherwise, “you run the risk of replacing one flawed system with another that doesn’t have an important element,” Hedigan said.

Calls for changing how authorities respond to people in distress have resounded across the country amid cases such as that of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after police in Rochester put an anti-spitting hood over his head and restrained him to the ground while he was having a mental health crisis in March. This month, a 9-year-old Black girl ended up being handcuffed and pepper sprayed after police responded to a domestic situation called in by her mother and the girl became emotional.