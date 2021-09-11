NYPD intelligence strategies employed after 9/11 are now used to fight everyday crime

The department's anti-terror tools also are being used to solve more run-of-the-mill crimes.

"The systems that were built with Homeland Security funding in the years after 9/11 are for protecting New York City from the threat of terrorism," Miller said. "We would be remiss, and the federal government fully agrees with this, if we did not use those same tools to fight crime. Our job is to protect life and property and dual use for these tools is a legal and accepted practice."

Suspects tracked from 'beginning to the end'

NYPD officials were notified of a heist at a luxury retail store in Manhattan on Aug. 20 where $20,000 worth of handbags were stolen. Five men hopped into a stolen Range Rover and fled with the high priced handbags. Investigators used their plate readers to find them hours later on their way to New Jersey using the Lincoln Tunnel.

The NYPD also used license plate readers to catch Grafton Thomas after federal prosecutors said he entered into a rabbi's home in Monsey and attacked five people with an 18-inch machete. Thomas was arrested an hour after the attack when license plate readers identified his vehicle crossing the George Washington Bridge into New York City, authorities said at the time.