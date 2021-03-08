NYPD posts discipline records, critics say many still hidden

NEW YORK (AP) — Disciplinary records of New York City police officers are now a matter of public record — but critics say officials are still keeping the vast majority of misconduct hidden.

The NYPD, acting Monday on a recent appeals court decision, posted a long-awaited online database of officer disciplinary histories, as well as decisions from the department’s internal disciplinary hearing process.

The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals last month lifted a temporary restraining order that paused the release of disciplinary records while public safety unions sued to block the city from posting them online.

The lawsuit, filed after state lawmakers last June reversed a law that kept disciplinary records secret for decades, is still pending. The appeals court, in its ruling, said it wouldn’t keep the public waiting any longer.

The NYPD’s disclosures came days after the city’s police watchdog agency, the Civilian Complaint Review Board, posted a database of complaints it's received about officers.

Advocates criticized the NYPD for limiting its disclosures to matters that resulted in a guilty finding by the police commissioner, which they said excluded the vast majority of misconduct and discipline records.