Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy; US proposes annual COVID shots; new pill treats diabetic cats | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Four members of the Oath Keepers have been convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack in the second major trial involving far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power.

» An Arkansas man who propped his feet up on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the U.S. Capitol riot has been convicted of joining a mob’s attack on the building two years ago.

» A teacher and two other people, including at least one student, were injured in a shooting at a Des Moines school on the edge of the city’s downtown.

» A lawyer for the family of a Black man who died at a hospital three days after a confrontation with Memphis police during a traffic stop says video of the encounter shows it was “violent” and “troublesome on every level.”

» Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated the state's rejection of a proposed nationwide advanced African American studies course, saying it pushes a political agenda.

» Turkey’s president said Monday Sweden shouldn’t expect support for its NATO membership bid following weekend protests in Stockholm by an anti-Islam activist and pro-Kurdish groups, putting at risk the expansion of the military alliance.

» Colombia's human rights watchdog is reporting that 215 human rights advocates were killed last year, the highest death toll since a peace accord was signed with leftist rebels in 2016.

» U.S. health officials want to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like the annual flu shot. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday proposed a simplified approach so that most adults and children would get a once-a-year shot.

» Music streaming service Spotify said Monday it’s cutting 6% of its global workforce, or about 600 jobs. It's yet another tech company forced to rethink its pandemic-era expansion as the economic outlook weakens.

» A new pill aims to make it easier to treat diabetic cats without insulin shots twice a day. The drug is the first oral treatment for feline diabetes approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

» Brooke Shields reveals that she was the victim of a sexual assault in a new documentary about her life that premiered Friday afternoon at the Sundance Film Festival.

» A young Rhode Island girl has finally figured out how to determine if Santa Claus is real — DNA. Cumberland police Chief Matthew Benson said Friday that the local girl sent a partially eaten cookie as well as a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks to the police department to ask if they can be tested for DNA.

» In this week's religion roundup, Alabama churches offer prayers after a tornado, the Church of England delivers an apology, and an image of the Prophet Muhammad sparks a college controversy.