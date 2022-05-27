Obama congratulates boy who touched his head in iconic photo on graduating high school

Former
President Barack Obama took to Instagram on Friday to congratulate Jacob Philadelphia, the boy who famously touched Obama's head in an iconic 2009 White House photo, on his high school graduation.
Philadelphia, the son of then-National Security Council staffer Carlton Philadelphia, was 5 years old when he visited the Oval Office and asked Obama, "Is your hair like mine?" Obama then bent down and told him to touch his head. "Yeah, that's pretty much what I've got," Obama recalled Philadelphia saying.
The moment was captured by White House photographer
Pete Souza, and the photo, which Souza later named "Hair Like Mine," was celebrated for highlighting the importance of representation.
Obama reconnected with Philadelphia on Zoom before the now-teenager's graduation from the International School of Uganda.
Former President Barack Obama, right, took to Instagram on May 27 to congratulate Jacob Philadelphia, the boy who famously touched Obama's head in an iconic 2009 White House photo, on his high school graduation.
Pete Souza/The White House/Getty Images
Philadelphia, whose father later joined the State Department, told the former President he plans to attend University of Memphis and will study political science.
"I think the White House visit clearly inspired you, I hope," Obama said in the video.
"Yes. It really has," Philadelphia replied.
In the Instagram video, Obama also reflected on the iconic 2009 image, which hung in the West Wing for years during his presidency, the video noted.
"I think this picture embodied one of the hopes that I'd had when I first started running for office," Obama said.
"I remember telling Michelle and some of my staff, you know, I think that if I were to win, the day I was sworn into office, young people, particularly African American people, people of color, outsiders, folks who maybe didn't always feel like they belonged, they'd look at themselves differently. To see a person who looked like them in the Oval Office. It would speak to Black kids and Latino kids and gay kids and young girls -- how they could see the world open up for them," the former President said.
Philadelphia also spoke about the moment and how he remembers that day in the Oval Office.
"When I was younger, I just thought the President was just my dad's boss. I didn't know how powerful he was," Philadelphia said in the video. "I was a little shy and I kind of remember touching his hair and him towering over me. That was a pretty big highlight of my life."
"It is very wonderful to see representation in the government because if I get to see another Black man be at the top, be at that pinnacle, then I want to follow that lead," Philadelphia added.
Photos: President Barack Obama through the years
In this Jan. 18, 2017, file photo, President Barack Obama smiles during his final presidential news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
In this Nov. 2, 2020, photo, former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally as he campaigns for Joe Biden in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
President Barack Obama wipes his tears as he speaks at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, giving his presidential farewell address. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
President Barack Obama walks with Vice President Joe Biden back to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 25, 2015, after speaking in the Rose Garden. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
In this image released by the White House and digitally altered by the source to diffuse the paper in front of Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, along with with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, Sunday, May 1, 2011, in Washington. (Pete Souza/The White House via AP)
Pete Souza
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., hugs his wife, Michelle Obama, after giving his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver Thursday, Aug. 28, 2008. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
In this Jan. 3, 2008, file photo, then-President-elect Barack Obama greets supporters at a caucus rally in Des Moines, Iowa, after winning the Iowa Democratic presidential caucus. Surrounding him are wife Michelle, right, and daughters Malia and Sasha, bottom center. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
M. Spencer Green
In this Oct. 29, 2008, file photo vice presidential candidate Joe Biden, D-Del., left, and Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., right, wave during a rally at the Bank Atlantic Center in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
In this May 24, 2011, file photo Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President Barack Obama attend a state banquet in Buckingham Palace in London. (AP Photo/Lewis Whyld, Pool)
Lewis Whyld
In this July 10, 2015, file photo, President Barack Obama, center, talks about the designation of three new national monuments in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Behind him from left are Victor Knox, associate director of park planning, facilities and lands of the National Park Service; April Slayton, chief of public affairs and chief spokesperson of the National Park Service; Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell; U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Tidwell; and Randy Moore, Forest Service. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, former President Barack Obama and Democratic candidate for Georgia Gov. Stacey Abrams wave to the crowd during a campaign rally at Morehouse College in Atlanta. Abrams lost to Republican Brian Kemp in a close runoff. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
John Bazemore
In this April 14, 2009, file photo Malia Obama runs with Bo, followed by President Barack Obama and Sasha Obama, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
Ron Edmonds
In this Feb. 13, 2009, file photo, President Barack Obama and family depart from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington for Andrews Air Force Base before heading to Chicago. From left are the president, his daughter Malia, daughter Sasha, first lady Michelle Obama, and his mother-in-law Marian Robinson. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
In this April 1, 2013, file photo, President Barack Obama, accompanied by first dog Bo, reads "Chicka Chicka Boom Boom" during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Susan Walsh
Former President Barack Obama joins fans during an NCAA college basketball game between Duke and North Carolina in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
In this April 3, 2015, file photo, President Barack Obama arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., from a trip to Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
In this Monday, May 31, 2010, file photo, President Barack Obama takes the stage during a rain storm to encourage the crowd to go to their cars for safety during Memorial Day ceremonies at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
In this June 9, 2010, file photo, U.S. President Barack Obama makes a statement about Iran in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Charles Dharapak
In this Oct. 28, 2014, file photo, President Barack Obama gives a thumbs up to supporters as he campaigns for Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast,File)
Charles Rex Arbogast
President Barack Obama kisses nine-month-old Nathan Maxwell Johnson of Youngstown, Ohio, at Dobbins Elementary School in Poland, Ohio, Friday, July 6, 2012, following his Betting on America presidential re-election campaign tour. (AP Photo / Scott R. Galvin)
Scott R. Galvin
President Barack Obama calls Wisconsin volunteers as he visits a campaign office call center the morning of the 2012 election, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2012, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
President Barack Obama pauses as he speaks at the election night party at McCormick Place, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2012, in Chicago. Obama defeated Republican challenger former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
President Barack Obama, left, casts his vote during early voting in the 2012 election Thursday, Oct. 25, 2012, in Chicago, at the Martin Luther King Community Center. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
In this May 3, 2017, file photo, former President Barack Obama speaks at a community event at the South Shore Cultural Center in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Nam Y. Huh
In this March 25, 2012, file photo, then-U.S. President Barack Obama, second left, looks through binoculars to see North Korea from Observation Post Ouellette in the Demilitarized Zone, the tense military border between the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Susan Walsh
In this Oct. 31, 2016, file photo, President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dance with kids to the beat of "Thriller" during a Halloween celebration at the South Portico of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
This Jan. 20, 2009, file photo shows President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama as they walk the inaugural parade route in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Charles Dharapak
In this July 4, 2014, file photo, President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet military families as they host an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Charles Dharapak
In this March 23, 2010, file photo, President Barack Obama signs the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
In this Saturday, April 6, 2019, file photo, former U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hand with visitors as he leaves after a town hall meeting at the 'European School For Management And Technology' (ESMT) in Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
Michael Sohn
In this July 14, 2009, file photo, President Barack Obama throws out the ceremonial first pitch during the MLB All-Star baseball game in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file)
Nam Y. Huh
President-elect Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, left, and Vice President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, wave to the crowd after Obama's acceptance speech at his election night party at Grant Park in Chicago, Nov. 4, 2008. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
President-elect Barack Obama, left, his wife Michelle Obama, right, and two daughters, Malia, and Sasha, center left, wave to the crowd at the election night rally in Chicago, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2008. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
In this Aug. 20, 2013, file photo former Miami Dolphins football quarterback Bob Griese, left, President Barack Obama and 1972 Dolphins Coach Don Shula, right, hold a signed jersey in the East Room of the White House in Washington during a ceremony honoring the Super Bowl VII football champion Miami Dolphins. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file)
Jacquelyn Martin
In this Sept. 14, 2015, file photo, President Barack Obama speaks at a town hall with high school juniors, seniors and their parents at North High School in Des Moines. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Andrew Harnik
In this Oct. 6, 2007, file photo, then presidential hopeful Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., left, shares a laugh with Greenwood County, S.C., Council Woman, Edith Childs, right, whom he credited with giving him the idea for his popular "Fire It Up" campaign chant in a packed gymnasium at South Aiken High School, in Aiken, S.C. (AP Photo/Brett Flashnick, File)
In this Dec. 5, 2017, file photo, former President Barack Obama addresses the participants at a summit on climate change in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
In this Feb. 19, 2015, file photo, President Barack Obama signs a proclamation in Chicago to designate the Pullman National Monument, commemorating African-Americans who served as porters, waiters and maids on the iconic Pullman sleeper cars. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Evan Vucci
In a Monday, Sept. 15, 2014, file photo, President Barack Obama, right, shakes hands with retired Army Command Sgt. Major Bennie G. Adkins after presenting him with the Medal of Honor, in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. Adkins, who received the Congressional Medal of Honor for his heroism during the Vietnam War, died from complications from coronavirus. The Bennie Adkins Foundation announced the death on social media Friday, April 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Evan Vucci
This Dec. 13, 2019, photo shows former President Barack Obama speaking at the Gathering of Rising Leaders in the Asia Pacific, organized by the Obama Foundation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Vincent Thian
In this Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2009, file photo, President-elect Barack Obama is welcomed by President George W. Bush for a meeting at the White House in Washington, with former presidents, from left, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
In this Oct. 31, 2017, file photo, former President Barack Obama, right, and former first lady Michelle Obama appear at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
In this March 7, 2015, file photo, singing "We Shall Overcome," President Barack Obama, third from left, walks holding hands with Amelia Boynton, who was beaten during "Bloody Sunday," as they and the first family and others including Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga, left of Obama, walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., for the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," a landmark event of the civil rights movement. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
In this Sunday, July 17, 2011, file photo, President Barack Obama, second from right, walks with his family, first lady Michelle Obama, left, and their daughters Malia, third from left, and Sasha, from St. John's Episcopal Church to the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., puts on a cowboy hat handed to him as the candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination leaves a rally in Austin, Texas, Friday, Feb. 23, 2007. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LM Otero
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak arranges his tie as he waits with U.S. President Barack Obama, top left, South Korea's Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, front left, and Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang for the group photo at the annual Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation, APEC, summit in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. The APEC forum closed with a joint pledge to work toward a sweeping new free trade agreement that would include all 21 members as a path "sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth," despite the political climate. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Martin Mejia
Former President Barack Obama acknowledges the crowd after addressing services for the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Thursday, July 30, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)
Alyssa Pointer
In this Oct. 29, 2004, file photo, Illinois Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Barack Obama, right, and Chicago Mayor Richard Daley eat sandwiches during lunch at Manny's Cafeteria and Delicatessen in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
M. Spencer Green
In this Oct. 26, 2018, file photo, former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally in support of Wisconsin Democratic candidates in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
In this April 23, 2014, file photo, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, and President Barack Obama shake hands before having dinner at Sukiyabashi Jiro sushi restaurant in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
In this Oct. 16, 2012, file photo, Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, left, and President Barack Obama spar during a presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
President Barack Obama awards the 2015 National Medal of Arts to director and playwright Moises Kaufman, left, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Sept. 22, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, at Northwestern High School in Flint, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally at Belle Isle Casino in Detroit, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, also attended by Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, and former President Barack Obama greet each other with an air elbow bump, at the conclusion of rally at Northwestern High School in Flint, Mich. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Andrew Harnik
In this Jan. 16, 2010, file photo President Barack Obama, center, walks out of the Oval Office of the White House with former Presidents Bill Clinton, left, and George W. Bush, right, to deliver remarks in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
In this Aug. 26, 2006, file photo, then-U.S. Sen. Barack Obama meets his step-grandmother Sarah Obama at his father's house in Kogelo village, western Kenya. She died on March 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Sayyid Azim)
Sayyid Abdul Azim
In this Oct. 31, 2008, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., arrives at a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Oct. 31, 2008.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
In this Dec. 5, 2013, file photo President Barack Obama talks with MSNBC's Chris Matthews during a break in the taping of an interview for the "Hardball with Chris Matthews" show at American University in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)
Evan Vucci
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!