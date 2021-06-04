Obama: Presidential center will promote Chicago's South side

CHICAGO (AP) — Barack Obama continued a push to build support for his presidential center on Chicago’s lakefront on Friday, urging business leaders in the city to get involved with the project.

The former president announced his choice of Jackson Park on the city’s South Side in 2016 but construction for the $500 million project had been delayed because of a federal review needed in the historic parkland. The review started in 2017 and recently concluded.

Chicago officials announced in April that preliminary work at the property was underway, even as activists filed another lawsuit seeking to force its relocation to protect the surrounding environment.

Richard Epstein, an attorney for the plaintiffs in that case, said he believes they have a “strong chance of prevailing.”

“The Obama strategy, which I do not approve of, is to simply ignore the lawsuit and take step after step to indicate it’s a done deal,” he said. “We are confident when the case goes to trial, we will win on every relevant point.”

There has been no significant movement in the case this spring.