'Obamacare' victory forces GOP to regroup; tropical storm to hit Gulf; 90 minutes of fear near Phoenix

Today is Friday, June 18, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Supreme Court's ruling in favor of "Obamacare" forces new approach for GOP on health care; a tropical system is taking aim at the Gulf Coast; and drive-by shootings near Phoenix kill 1, injure 12 in 90-minute span.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

GOP needs new health care target; 'Obamacare' survives again

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court's latest rejection of a Republican effort to dismantle “Obamacare” signals anew that the GOP must look beyond repealing the law if it wants to hone the nation's health care problems into a winning political issue.

Thursday's 7-2 ruling was the third time the court has rebuffed major GOP challenges to former President Barack Obama's prized health care overhaul. Stingingly for Republicans, the decision emerged from a bench dominated 6-3 by conservative-leaning justices, including three appointed by President Donald Trump.