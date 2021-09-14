Obamas, Bushes and Clintons teaming up in effort to aid Afghan refugees

Welcome.US has gathered the former presidents -- as well as a bipartisan group of governors, including Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and Colorado Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, and other leaders -- to serve as a central point of contact for public and private efforts to help in the massive effort to help Afghan refugees as they establish lives in the US. It will connect and coordinate efforts among state and local governments, as well as non-profit organizations, corporations, universities and others, according to the group.

It will provide grants to non-profit organizations and will launch a six-figure advertising campaign "to highlight the need for all Americans to join the thousands of people who've already stepped up to welcome our new Afghan neighbors as they get settled and build their new lives." Also among those efforts, the group said in the news release, are support for housing via Airbnb; meals via Instacart; grants from Walmart, Starbucks and Microsoft; and ad credits from Facebook to promote the organization.