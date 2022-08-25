 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Belgian cyclist Vanspringel, Mr. Bordeaux-Paris, dies at 79

  • 0

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian cyclist Herman Vanspringel, who lost the 1968 Tour de France on the final day and became famously known as Monsieur Bordeaux-Paris for winning the marathon classic 7 times, has died. He was 79.

Tour de France organizers confirmed the death Thursday in a tribute to the sweet-tempered rider known as much for his close finishes as his victories.

In 1968, he entered the concluding Tour time trial with a 16-second lead over Jan Janssen only for the Dutchman to overtake him in the final kilometers to win the yellow jersey.

He also finished second in Italy's Giro and third in Spain's Vuelta during a hard-luck career spent all too often in the shadows of his great compatriot Eddy Merckx.

Yet no one could touch him on the victory podium of the 550-plus kilometer trek from southwestern Bordeaux to the French capital. First raced in 1891, it represented the halcyon days of cycling, with its 2 a.m. start and late afternoon finish in Paris. No one came even close to Vanspringel and he should keep the title forever since the race was dropped from the calendar.

Vanspringel did take home the Tour's Green jersey for best stage finishes in 1973 and won 5 stages overall in his career. Other major victories were the one-day “monument” Tour of Lombardy in 1968 and Paris-Tour the year after.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ISU Extension field agronomist Joel DeJong will retire after 41-years serving Iowa farmers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News