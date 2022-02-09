Betty Brown Jagnow dies, published Youngstown Vindicator

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Betty Brown Jagnow, the publisher of The Vindicator in Youngstown for 38 years and a paper employee for a total of 71 years, died Feb. 4 . She was 92. Her son, Mark Brown, the paper’s former general manager, confirmed her death.

Jagnow, of Canfield in suburban Youngstown, was just 18 when she started at the newspaper as a clerk. She took over publishing duties in 1981 after her husband, then publisher William Brown, died. Jagnow, who later married Vindicator managing editor Paul Jagnow, also served as president of WFMJ-TV.

“She came into the newspaper industry at a time when mostly men were in the field,” Robert McFerren, the paper's former graphic designer, told the Warren Tribune-Chronicle. "She worked hard and rose through the ranks. She was a great example of a leader and was great to work with.”

Bertram DeSouza, the Vindicator's former long-time columnist known for hard-hitting journalism that often angered his story subjects, told WFMJ-TV that “Mrs. J. always had my back.”

Jagnow and her son announced in June 2019 that The Vindicator would cease publication because of financial losses. It shut down for good on Aug. 31, 2019, although a similarly named daily paper continued as part of a deal with The Tribune Chronicle in neighboring Trumbull County.

Jagnow, who had been in declining health for several weeks, is survived by her son and two grandchildren. Jagnow was born Nov. 28, 1929, and attended Youngstown College, now Youngstown State University.

