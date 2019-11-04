{{featured_button_text}}

DETROIT (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton has told a crowd of people at the funeral for former Congressman John Conyers that he not only represented people in his district, but those around the country and "even around the world on the things we should all care about."

Clinton was among the speakers at Monday's services at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

Conyers died Oct. 27 at age 90 at his Detroit home, two years after resigning from Congress where he served for 50 years. He first was elected in 1964 and was a founder of the Congressional Black Caucus. Conyers also is credited with creating the federal holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

His legacy was damaged in 2017 following allegations that he sexually harassed female staffers. He denied the allegations but eventually stepped down, citing health reasons.

