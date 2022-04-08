Bill Clinton scheduled to visit Brown for public discussion

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton is scheduled to visit Brown University later this month to participate in a discussion on leadership, global politics, creative writing and more, the Ivy League school announced Friday.

Clinton will be joined for the annual Casey Shearer Memorial Lecture on April 26 by former U.S. ambassador to Finland, Derek Shearer. The lecture is named for Casey Shearer, who died of an undetected heart virus in May 2000, days before he was set to graduate from Brown and two months before his 22nd birthday. Derek Shearer is his father.

Clinton, who knew Casey Shearer from infancy, was the featured speaker at a memorial service held at Brown in 2000.

Clinton, first elected in 1992, was the first Democratic president in six decades to be elected twice.

Previous speakers have included filmmakers Ezra Edelman and Rory Kennedy; Pulitzer Prize-winning film critic Joe Morgenstern; New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman; ABC analyst Cokie Roberts; NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson; food activist Curt Ellis; and writer Pico Iyer.

The lecture is free and open to the public with preregistration. It will also be livestreamed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.