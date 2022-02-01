Burgum waiting until after AG's funeral to discuss successor

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum won’t discuss who he will appoint to serve out the remainder of Wayne Stenehjem’s term until after the funeral of the longtime attorney general, a spokesman said Tuesday.

Stenehjem died Friday at age 68, just a month after announcing his plans to retire at the end of this year.

The public funeral is set for 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center. Stenehjem’s body will be held in Memorial Hall at the Capitol for public visitation on Wednesday between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Stenehjem, a former legislator and the state’s longest-serving attorney general, died just hours after he was taken to a hospital Friday, according to his office. No cause of death has been made public.

Stenehjem, a Republican, spent 24 years in the Legislature before being elected attorney general in 2000, then winning five more times as the state’s top law enforcement officer.

There is no timeline under state law or the constitution for a governor to appoint a successor, but Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki said it would happen.

“He is required to do it,” Nowatzki said.

Chief Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel, who has been with the agency since 2006, will lead the office until a successor is named.

Stenehjem is the first statewide official to die in office since Democratic U.S. Sen. Quentin Burdick in September 1992. Democratic Gov. George Sinner appointed Burdick’s widow, Jocelyn, to fill the expired term until a special election was held that November.

Former U.S. attorney and lieutenant governor Drew Wrigley announced last month he will run for North Dakota attorney general. He is the only declared candidate at present.

Wrigley, a Republican, was U.S. attorney from 2001 to 2009, and again from 2019 to 2021. He was lieutenant governor from 2010 to 2016 under former GOP Gov. Jack Dalrymple.

