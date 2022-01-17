Charles McGee, one of the last of the Tuskegee Airmen, dies at 102

One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen has died.

Brig. Gen. Charles McGee was 102 when he died in his sleep Sunday morning, with his right hand over his heart, his family said.

McGee battled fascism abroad and racism at home, both in the name of serving his country.

He was part of the group of Black aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps., a precursor of the U.S. Air Force. Collectively they flew more than 15,000 individual sorties in Europe and North Africa during World War II.

“Our task was to keep the air clear of German pilots,” McGee said in a 2020 Air Force video.

Their service earned them medals, and their performance paved the way for integration of the U.S. armed forces, according to History.com.

McGee was a cut above even that. He went on to fly for another 30 years as an Air Force pilot in the Korean and Vietnam wars, for a total of 409 aerial fighter missions — a record that still stands today.

