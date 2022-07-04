District attorney-elect David Hammer dies after election

SHAWNEE, Okla. (AP) — David Hammer, a Shawnee attorney elected last week to be the new district attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties, has died, his family said in a statement. He was 47.

Hammer died on Sunday, according to a statement posted to Hammer's Facebook page. No cause of death was given, and family members didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Hammer served as an assistant prosecutor for two years under former District Attorney Richard Smothermon.

“David was a great prosecutor and friend who was respected by everyone,” Smothermon said. “He served the 23rd District with compassion and integrity and would have been an excellent district attorney.”

Hammer defeated incumbent District Attorney Allan Grubb and Tanya Roland in Tuesday’s Republican primary with more than 58% of the vote. With no Democrats having filed for office, Hammer was scheduled to take office in January.

The governor is expected to announce an appointment to fill Hammer’s term.

