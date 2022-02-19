Former Arizona legislator David Bradley dead at 69

PHOENIX (AP) — David Bradley, a Tucson Democrat who served 16 years in the Arizona Legislature with stints in both chambers and who was the leader of the Senate's minority for two years, died Saturday. He was 69.

It was announced Thursday during a Senate floor session that Bradley, who left the Legislature after the 2020 session, had cancer and had stopped treatment.

Bradley “worked tirelessly to make Arizona a better place," Gov. Doug Ducey said Saturday.

“During his time in the Senate, he lived as an example that working across the aisle, for a common good, benefits all Arizonans," Ducey said in a statement. “Whether by expanding educational opportunities for foster kids, addressing the opioid epidemic, or passing the Drought Contingency Plan, he made a lasting impact on our state.”

Ducey ordered that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff on Sunday to honor Bradley.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she was privileged to serve with Bradley in the Senate.

When Bradley spoke, she said on Twitter, “people listened, because what he said mattered. He challenged us all to do better for the most vulnerable Arizonans."

Survivors include Bradley's wife, Debra D’Amore.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.