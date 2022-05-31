Former Georgia first lady Betty Foy Sanders dies

ATLANTA (AP) — Betty Foy Sanders, an artist and Georgia's first lady in the mid-1960s, has died, according to the governor's office. She was 95.

She was the wife of Georgia’s 74th governor, Carl Edward Sanders, Sr. who was in office from 1963 to 1967.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statement about her passing.

"With her sharp wit, class, and famous sense of humor, she was the epitome of a southern woman. During her years as first lady and during her long and fulfilling life afterwards, she was devoted to beautifying our state, preserving Georgia’s proud history, and helping students of the arts further their education and talents," Kemp said.

“A talented artist in her own right, her influences are felt at the Georgia Governor’s Mansion to this day, and they will be felt for years to come,” the governor said.

Betty Foy Sanders was a noted painter who promoted the arts and arts education throughout Georgia, according to a biography on the website of Georgia Southern University. The university's visual arts department is named for her. In 1967, she created the Betty Foy Sanders Georgia Artists Collection, which is on display at the school and features the works of accomplished Georgia artists.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.