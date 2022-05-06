Former state lawmaker Herschella Horton of Tucson dies at 83

TUCSON, Ariz (AP) — Former Democratic state lawmaker Herschella Horton of Tucson has died, her family announced Friday. She was 83.

A registered nurse, Horton died Wednesday, her son and daughter, Jon Horton and Cheryl Walker, said. A cause was not announced.

Horton was first elected to the Arizona House of Representatives in 1989 and served five two-year terms. She served on the chamber's health, environment and appropriations committees.

In addition to her legislative service, Horton served on many community boards and commissions as a volunteer. She lived in Tucson for more than 60 years.

Born in Lawrenceville, Illinois, she earned a nursing degree in 1960 and a management degree from the University of Phoenix in 1987, according to information compiled by the Arizona State Library.

“While we are devastated by this loss, we take great pride in knowing the difference she made in our lives and the lives of the countless Arizonans she helped through her many avenues of service,” her children said in a statement.

Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on May 13 at the Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Tucson and livestreamed on the church's Facebook page and YouTube pages.

