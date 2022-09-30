Funeral for former US Rep. Mark Souder to be held Oct. 8

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The funeral for former U.S. Rep. Mark Souder of Indiana will be held on Oct. 8.

Souder, a Republican who represented northeastern Indiana in Congress for more than 15 years, died Monday. He was 72.

Souder disclosed in January that he had inoperable pancreatic cancer. He said a biopsy taken during surgery revealed a large cancerous mass on his pancreas.

Souder was running for a ninth term in the U.S. House when he abruptly resigned in May 2010 after admitting to an extramarital affair with a woman who worked in his congressional office.

His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 8 at Emmanuel Community Church in Fort Wayne, with calling one hour before, FairHaven Funeral Home has posted on its website.

Calling also will be held 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the church, the funeral home said.