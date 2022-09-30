 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funeral for former US Rep. Mark Souder to be held Oct. 8

FILE - House Oversight and Government Reform Committee member Rep. Mark Souder, R-Ind., is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 24, 2010. Souder, a Republican who represented northeastern Indiana in Congress for more than 15 years, has died at age 72. Souder disclosed in Jan. 2022, that he had inoperable pancreatic cancer.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The funeral for former U.S. Rep. Mark Souder of Indiana will be held on Oct. 8.

Souder, a Republican who represented northeastern Indiana in Congress for more than 15 years, died Monday. He was 72.

Souder disclosed in January that he had inoperable pancreatic cancer. He said a biopsy taken during surgery revealed a large cancerous mass on his pancreas.

Souder was running for a ninth term in the U.S. House when he abruptly resigned in May 2010 after admitting to an extramarital affair with a woman who worked in his congressional office.

His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 8 at Emmanuel Community Church in Fort Wayne, with calling one hour before, FairHaven Funeral Home has posted on its website.

Calling also will be held 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the church, the funeral home said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

