Hall, former Mississippi Transportation Commissioner, dies

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Dick Hall, a former Mississippi transportation commissioner who was one of the state's longest-serving public officials, has died. He was 84.

Hall was a member Mississippi Transportation Commission for nearly 21 years, 11 of which he spent as chairman. He retired from the three-person commission in 2019.

“Mississippi lost one of its longest-tenured public servants and I lost a great friend and mentor,” said Mississippi Department of Transportation executive director and former Hall staffer Brad White. “Commissioner Hall led by example and my life is much better because of the major role he played in it.”

Hall began serving in public office as a 24-year member of the Mississippi Legislature. He served three terms in the House and three in the Senate. During that tenure, he rose to become chairman of the environmental committees in both chambers. He also served as chairman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee.

In 1999, Gov. Kirk Fordice appointed Hall to fill an unexpired term as the central district transportation commissioner. He would hold that position until his retirement.

Hall advocated for using state revenue to shore up Mississippi's roads to help attract economic development.

“I had the honor of serving with him on the transportation commission and developed a deep respect for him and his dedication to our great state,” said Commissioner Tom King, Chair of the Mississippi Transportation Commission. “He has left a legacy of service and hard work not only at MDOT, but for the entire state of Mississippi.”

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Jennifer; children Bob Hall, Chris Hall, Allison Hanson and Nathan Hanson; and four grandchildren.

