Larry Forgy, 3-time Kentucky governor candidate, dead at 82

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Larry Forgy, a Republican stalwart who ran for governor three times in Kentucky, losing a heartbreakingly close election in 1995, has died. He was 82.

His sister, Republican state Sen. Alice Forgy Kerr of Lexington, said on her Facebook page that he died at 12:50 a.m. Thursday at University of Kentucky Hospital. He suffered a heart attack in 2016, and Kerr said he had been in declining health for several years.

“Larry was an independent thinker and not a creation of any interest group within the Kentucky Republican Party,” London attorney Tom Handy, who was Forgy’s running mate in the 1995 race for governor, told the Lexington Herald-Leader. “He sometimes was at odds with party leadership. He had an independent streak and was his own man.”

Forgy served as budget director under the late Gov. Louie B. Nunn and was with Matt Bevin when Bevin filed papers to attempt unsuccessfully to unseat Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell. Bevin became governor in 2015.

“Through his advocacy, he forged friendships with Kentuckians from all corners of our state, and I know we will all miss his humor, lively speeches, and kind heart,” McConnell said in a statement Thursday.

Forgy was a native of Lewisburg in Logan County and attended the University of Kentucky but completed his bachelor's and law degrees at George Washington University.

He first ran for governor in 1987 but withdrew from the primary because of fundraising difficulties. He ran again in 1991 but narrowly lost the primary to then-U.S. Rep. Larry Hopkins of Lexington. In 1995, he lost to Democrat Paul Patton of Pikeville by a margin of about 2%.

