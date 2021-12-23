 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
AP

List of late author Joan Didion's published books

  • 0
Obit Joan Didion

FILE - Author Joan Didion poses for a photograph in her New York apartment, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2007. Didion, the revered author and essayist whose provocative social commentary and detached, methodical literary voice made her a uniquely clear-eyed critic of a uniquely turbulent time, has died. She was 87.

NEW YORK (AP) — Below is a list of published books, in reverse chronological order, by late author Joan Didion.

“Let Me Tell You What I Mean,” 2021, Alfred A. Knopf.

“South and West: From a Notebook,” 2017, Alfred A. Knopf.

“Blue Nights,” 2011, Alfred A. Knopf.

“We Tell Ourselves Stories in Order to Live: Collected Nonfiction,” 2006, Alfred A. Knopf.

“The Year of Magical Thinking,” 2005, Alfred A. Knopf.

“Where I Was From,” 2003, Alfred A. Knopf.

“Political Fictions,” 2001, Alfred A. Knopf.

“The Last Thing He Wanted,” 1996, Alfred A. Knopf.

“After Henry,” 1992, Simon & Schuster.

“Miami,” 1987, Simon & Schuster.

“Democracy,” 1984, Simon & Schuster.

“The White Album,” 1979, Simon & Schuster.

“The Book of Common Prayer,” 1977, Simon & Schuster.

“Play it As It Lays,” 1970, Farrar, Straus & Giroux.

“Slouching Towards Bethlehem,” 1968, Farrar, Straus & Giroux.

“Run River,” 1961, Astor-Honor Inc.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer found guilty in death of Daunte Wright

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News