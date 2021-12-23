Longtime North Dakota lawmaker George Keiser dead at 75

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — George Keiser, a longtime Republican North Dakota lawmaker who announced just last week that he would not seek another term in the Legislature, has died. He was 75.

House Republican Caucus Chair Glenn Bosch said Keiser died Wednesday, the Bismarck Tribune reported. A cause of death was not disclosed. Keiser announced in 2019 that he had been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, the common name for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a nervous system disease that weakens muscles.

Keiser's body has been taken to Eastgate and Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service in Bismarck, which is handling the funeral, an employee said.

Gov. Doug Burgum said in a statement that Keiser served the citizens of North Dakota with “passion and dedication for nearly three decades.”

U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer also issued statements. Hoven said Keiser “worked to build up his community and secure a more prosperous future for North Dakotans.”

Keiser introduced Cramer to his future wife, Kris, while the two were working on a campaign in 1986.

“I literally owe George for 35 years of happiness,” Cramer said in a statement.

Keiser was first elected to the North Dakota House in 1992, and chaired the House Industry, Business and Labor Committee from 2003-19.

He announced last week that he wouldn’t seek another term next year.

Keiser was a U.S. Army veteran who owned Quality Printing Service. He also served on the Bismarck City Commission from 1988-92.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Bismarck Tribune.