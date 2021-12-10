Marcus Lemonis Joins Sanguich as a Partner

Miami--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 10, 2021--

Sanguich de Miami is proud to announce Marcus Lemonis as a new partner. He will join owners Daniel Figueredo and Rosa Romero as they expand the Sanguich brand across the US. The partnership will continue to build on a strong foundation and alliance between partners and leverage Lemonis’ reach and influence across his many investments.

Marcus Lemonis and the Sanguich team

Marcus Lemonis, a Miami native, is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, advocate, and TV personality who leads Camping World as CEO and Chairman and hosts CNBC’s The Profit and Streets of Dreams and soon to premiere, HGTV’s The Renovator.

“Investing in a great concept is easy, the art of business is investing in good people. In this case we’ve found both,” said Lemonis.

Sanguich de Miami started as a pop-up at an art festival before expanding to a shipping container storefront to a brick-and-mortar location in Little Havana in 2018. Building on classic Cuban traditions and house made ingredients, Sanguich has become a staple in the Miami cultural community. Sanguich will be expanding their presence and opening multiple locations across the US in 2022.

The partnership between Marcus and Sanguich has been longstanding and evolving over the last 2 years, most recently collaborating on the Plating Change challenge in 2020.

“Miami will forever be home to me, the culture, the music and the food,” stated Lemonis. “I have fond memories of attending Christopher Columbus High School as a youth and I come back to visit often and support the community wherever I can.”

As part of his The Great American Tip Off campaign, a nation-wide call to action to show some extra love to the hard-working Americans who serve us every day, Lemonis surprised the faculty and staff of Christopher Columbus with a $3.1M tip for their incredible service over the years. Each employee will receive a check in the amount of $18,000.

Lemonis continued, “I will also be gifting each employee with a Sanguich at home kit because the food is delicious and definitely keeps with the Miami theme!”

The newly formed partnership aims to amplify the Sanguich brand on a national and global scale.

For more information, visit www.sanguich.com

ABOUT MARCUS LEMONIS:

Marcus Lemonis was born in war-torn Beirut, Lebanon in 1973; and, at nine months old, was adopted by a couple living in Miami, Florida. Marcus has long served as the Chairperson at Camping World and Gander RV & Outdoors. With his efforts, it is now America’s #1 source for RVs, camping accessories, RV maintenance and repair. When he’s not running his multibillion-dollar company, Marcus is focusing on his other passion by helping struggling businesses get back on their feet. He shows this process on his hit TV show, CNBC’s The Profit, a past nominee for the 2018 Critic’s Choice Award for Best Structured Reality Series. Although he was not born in America, he is proud to be living the American Dream through hard work, determination and believing. With multiple ventures on his resume, Marcus can be seen sharing his knowledge through numerous business and entertainment television programs and speaking engagements. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Marcus launched The Business Learning Center, a free of charge, educational tool on his website aimed to help entrepreneurs succeed during challenging times. He simultaneously dedicated $50M towards the launch of The Lemon-Aid Foundation, his charitable mission of supporting and investing in underserved communities and small businesses.

To learn more about Marcus Lemonis visit www.marcuslemonis.com

