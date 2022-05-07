Montana state senator and U.S. House candidate dies

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Democratic Montana state senator and U.S. House candidate has died.

The family of 62-year-old Mark Sweeney of Philipsburg in a statement Saturday said he died at home on Friday night. No cause was given.

The Montana Democratic Party in a statement said Sweeny was "a dedicated, selfless and effective public servant who always put the good of all people before himself or politics. Mark was a lifelong advocate for Montana’s working families and all those who called the Last Best Place home.”

The Billings Gazette reported that Sweeney entered the Democratic primary in February because he thought eastern and central Montana were being poorly represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale.

Sweeney is survived by his wife, two adult children, two stepdaughters and two grandchildren.

“Whether he be hunting, fishing, skiing or working on a farm or ranch, we will always treasure the enduring optimism, hope and love Mark brought to all of our lives and the people around him," the family said in a statement.

